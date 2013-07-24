Marc Jacobs Beauty Ad: First Look

After much anticipation, the first shot of the Marc Jacobs beauty line advertisement has been released. While the entire line is set to roll out August 9 at Sephora stores, five items were put up for pre-sale on Sephora.com (and quickly sold out). The advertisement, above, features models Edie Campbell and Ondria Harden each wearing dramatically different looks from the much anticipated collection.

We’ve been waiting for this line to debut since the beginning of 2013, and seeing this image of the cosmetics in use is making the wait worthwhile. By the looks of the ad, the line will include drool-worthy metallic eyeshadows as well as bold colors, lip glosses and eyeliners. The line will also include a couple of items that will be unisex, which makes us wonder – will Marc himself be posing in an ad anytime soon? We’ll have to wait and see!

Will you be buying from the Marc Jacobs Beauty collection? Let us know in the comments below!

Image via Fashion Copious