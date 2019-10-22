Marc Jacobs Just Turned Its Cult-Favorite Eyeliner Into a Longwearing Liquid

Sometimes we want beauty brands to come out with totally new and innovative products and other times, we just want an update of a favorite. Marc Jacobs Beauty just slayed the game with a new version of a best seller. The Highliner Liquid Gel Eyeliner is an iteration of the cult-favorite Highliner Gel Eye Crayon. As someone who prefers eyeliner in pencil form for a smudgy, lived-in look, I didn’t think I needed another option. The originals just work great. Don’t mess with perfection. But, as is sometimes the case, I was wrong.

The Liquid Gel Eyeliners are so pigmented and easy to use, I had to wear them out only one night after the brand sent them to me to test. I’m a writer—not a makeup artist. I can’t craft intricate beauty looks and to be quite honest, I don’t really want to. I want something simple but effective that makes an impact without a ton of effort. These fit the bill.

The waterproof and transfer-proof ink liners have enough shiny pigment to be worn on their own, or they can be layered over eyeshadow for a more intense eye look. I love the look of colorful eyeliner on a bare eye so I grabbed two shades: Glamaroon (a metallic cranberry) and Blacquer (a deep black). The former is a limited-edition shade and the latter is part of the core collection. There are three more core hues: Blitz Coin (a Bronzed Copper), Gold Getter (a yellow gold) and Star Magic (a rose gold). There are also two more limited-edition shades: Silver Lining (icy silver) and Steel the Show (a metallic dark gray).

A took a little inspiration from Marc Jacobs Beauty Global Artist Morgane Martini and the graphic eyeliner looks she creates for the brand. I did a quick small cat eye with Blacquer and a cut crease line with Glamaroon. I lined my bottom lash line with Glamaroon as well. If I can do it, anyone can.

I’m really impressed by the way this formula gives you maybe 30 seconds of playtime but when it sets, it sets. I forgot I had real makeup on and I rubbed my eyes and nothing smeared. I’m seeing Lizzo perform tonight and I’m not worried about crying my makeup off now. (She’s just so iconic, you know?) I can’t wait to try more looks with these.

If you want to grab Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Liquid Gel Eyeliner and try them out for yourself, they’re available now for $27 each at Sephora.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.