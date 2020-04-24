Whoa—This Might Be the Biggest Marc Jacobs Beauty Sale Ever

There are some brands and retailers we can count on for sales and others that discount products pretty rarely. Thanks to the Marc Jacobs Beauty Closet Sale, you can stop up on the brand’s luxe makeup at prices cheaper than we’ve seen in a long time. We’re talking up to 60 percent off foundation, lipstick, eyeliner, eyeshadow palettes and more—at least until it all sells out. While a lot has sold out already, there are still a ton of goodies to shop.

Lipstick fans should jump on these offerings since there are more than 25 color and finish options including high-impact cream shades and high-shine gloss and liquid lip crayons. Finish your look with bold and bright eyeshadow, ultra-thin eyeliner and rosy blush. You can stock up on essentials too, including full-coverage foundation you’ll wear all year round. This isn’t just a spring sale even though there are spring-ready colors. There’s something for everyone. Shop some of our favorites, below.

O!Mega Eyeshadow

There are a few gorgeous shades of this 12-hour longwearing gel eyeshadow on sale for more than $10 off.

Le Marc Lip Crème

All 33 (!) shades of this creamy lipstick are half off.

Air Blush Soft Glow Duo

Choose from three different blush duos (two are already sold out!).

Re(marc)able Full Cover Foundation Concentrate

There are still some shades of this full-coverage foundation on sale for less than $30.

Fineliner Ultra-Skinny Gel Eye Crayon

Fans go crazy for this 2mm eyeliner that gets thisclose to your lash line.

