Marc Jacobs’ New Brow Duo Gave Me the Full—But Natural—Brows I Crave

One thing I didn’t think I needed was another eyebrow pencil. It feels like every day a brand thinks they’ve reinvented the wheel with an innovative product promising full, natural-looking brows. That’s why I was surprised how much I liked Marc Jacobs Beauty’s Brow Wow Duo. Sometimes, it’s all about doing a simple thing really well and this double-sided tool does just that.

Brow Wow Duo is part pencil and part eyebrow gel. The pencil isn’t too thin (which often breaks off) or too thick (which applies too much product). It’s a classic flat-tip pencil so you can use the side to create small, hair-like strokes if you so choose. The formula is soft and powder-like when you apply. It blends into eyebrow hair easily without looking too harsh or fake.

The other end is a tinted eyebrow gel that holds brows up and out for that boy brow look. Not only does it help keep brows in place, it also adds a little color for an even more put-together look.

Brow Wow Duo comes in five shades: Taupe, Light Brown, Medium Brown, Dark Brow and Black. I used Taupe because, even though my brows are dark, I like blonde or light brown hues to compliment my highlights. What I like so much about this duo is how fast I did my brows. I get ready pretty quickly and since I’m wearing a mask these days, I’m really just wearing eyebrow products and mascara. I quickly just filled in any sparse areas and brushed them up with the gel.

I also applied the new Marc Jacobs Beauty At Lash’d Lengthening and Curling Mascara ($27 at Marc Jacobs Beauty). If you love the brand’s iconic Velvet Noir like I do, this formula is less thick and creates a lot more length without clumps. After I did both eyebrows and put on my mask, I ran errands in LA’s 91-degree heat. I was sweating but my brows stayed put. Score.

Brow Wow Duo is available now and it comes with a pencil refill. Yes, it’s refillable!

