Marc Jacobs Announces Plans For Color Cosmetic Line

It was only a few days ago that Marc Jacobs announced his new fragrance, “Dot,” but he wasted no time talking about his future plans for his emerging beauty line. Jacobs revealed he is working with Sephora on a color cosmetic collection, but that they are only a week into the creative process.

“I see makeup, fragrance — everything, really — as an opportunity. The idea of choosing a color for your lip, or an eyeliner — it’s just such a delight. The ritual of waking up and making those choices is something people really enjoy. We currently are working on defining what Marc Jacobs cosmetics will be, what they’ll say, what makes them distinctive. I think that will take some time, but the first meeting was good,” said Jacobs to WWD.

Jacobs latest beauty venture is still in the early stages of development, but he claims this is a natural choice for him. “Anything to me that is part of the joy, the ritual, of getting dressed — things that women enjoy like bags, shoes, fragrance, clothes, makeup — that’s what fashion’s about for me.”

Image via sipausa.com