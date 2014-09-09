Marc by Marc Jacobs Shows Punk, Rave-Inspired Hair For Spring

According to the spring 2015 runways, there’s no need to be self-conscious about your messy hair and makeup post-partying. We’ve seen multiple teams work vigorously backstage this fashion week to create that same look you attempt to avoid and fix. While we loved the grungy partier at Libertine and the sweaty baby hairs at DKNY, one of our favorites is the ’80s English rave girl created for Marc by Marc Jacobs’ spring 2015 collection.

With just a filled-in brow and Marc Jacobs Beauty Lip Lock Moisture Balm on the cheeks (you read that correctly — cheeks), the makeup done by Diane Kendal was minimalistic and almost non-exsistent. With no mascara, eyeliner or lipstick, the girls were meant to sport a “hot, I’ve-just-been-dancing” look.

That hair that you can’t stop looking at though, presents a new take on the oh-so-popular messy look we’ve seen this NYFW. Redken lead stylist Guido Palau created a tough, young punk mohawk to go with Marc Jacobs’ rave-culture inspired spring collection. “With this kind of hair, the more mistakes that are in it, the more charming it looks. It’s all the little nuance mistakes that makes this kind of hairstyle more young and innocent,” Palau told us. While the knotted mohawk may be a little much for an every day look, the hairstylists have given us permission to own the wet, messy hair look for spring.

