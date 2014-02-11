Marc by Marc Jacobs Goes For Lived-In Makeup, Slick Pigtail Braids

Time and time again, we’re told that the worst habit you can form is to leave your makeup on at night, but as many times as we hear it, there are still nights when we just can’t help but fall asleep with a full face. Backstage at the Marc by Marc Jacobs fall 2014 show, the models were getting the “morning after makeup” treatment, and besides looking surprisingly chic, we’re taking comfort in the fact that we’re not the only ones who fall asleep with our makeup on.

Taking inspiration from the clothing (which was inspired by Japanese sportswear), lead makeup artist Dick Page for Shiseido created the lived in look focusing on the eye makeup. “The inspiration came from girls looking tough, and I just put on a load of Accentuating Cream Eyeliner on the top and bottom lash lines and Perfect Mascara Full Definition, making it look super clumpy and dense for inky looking eyes,” Dick told us. “I piled on the mascara until it was goopy and clumpy to get the look.”

As for the hair, lead stylist Guido Palau for Redken created the slick pigtail braids. Some of the girls with shorter hair actually had braids that turned up at the ends because the hair was being braided so tightly, but the look was thin, sleek pigtails. Some of the models will be wearing headbands during the show, and the playful nature of the pigtails with the late night eye makeup is a really fun combination.