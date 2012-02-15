Marc by Marc Channels The 80s With A Waxy Red Lip

The word backstage at Marc by Marc Jacobs was that the inspiration for the beauty on the runway was “80s cartoon.” Shiseido makeup artist Dick Page used a waxed base lab sample for the bright red lip. The exact color is not available to purchase, but you can use two colors from the current collection to achieve the same look without the crayon finish – Valentine and Cerise from the Perfect Rouge line.

Page said the look was supposed to be a “borderline dull, ugly lip.” He explained it as the perfect color for a fashion show, although you might not want to be seen in the streets with it. Because the color is a lab sample, it has a clay like texture that Page said “feels absolutely terrible.” Besides the red lip, Page said they used just a little bit of detail on the eyebrow and a little bit of highlighter around the eye with black mascara on the top lashes. “Just a healthy, almost cartoon-y look,” Page said. “borderline monochrome.”

As for the hair, Redken hairstylistGuido Palau said Marc wanted to keep the head small to balance out the big features of the line. He created a clean left side part pulled into a ponytail at the nape of the neck finishing it off with Redken Outshine. “It was a nod to minimalizing,” he said. “The clothes had a lot of volume to them so we wanted to downsize the hair.”