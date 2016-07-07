The Mara Hoffman for Sephora Collection Is Everything You’ve Ever Wanted From a Beauty Collab

Several years ago I had my heart all but set on the most perfect bikini I’d ever seen, c/o Mara Hoffman. It consisted of an underwire top with adjustable straps (ideal for those in need of some wrangling, like myself) and side-tie bottoms, both done up with one of the designer’s signature fractal prints. I managed to track it down at a sample sale at half its $250 asking price—victory!—but, upon entering the communal dressing room, found Erin Heatherton trying on a swimsuit as well. I, your average pear-shaped human, did not wish to undress next to Erin Heatherton, and so I fled the scene empty-handed. I’m sure she understood.
Models love Hoffman’s designs for a reason: In essence, they’re a tropical vacation in a print. They’re tribal-inspired but not overdone, colorful but not gaudy, and generally regarded as very, very cool. Which also probably has something to do with why Sephora tapped the brand as its latest collaborator, spawning a capsule collection of makeup bags, brushes, makeup, and even skin care that stays true to both Hoffman’s eco-friendly ethos and her commitment to making prints even the prints-averse want to wear.
Here are our picks from the line, which you can purchase online from Sephora right now. Finally, we can all shop the It girl-beloved goods without getting naked next to a Victoria’s Secret Angel.
As if you needed another balm to love/add to your hoarding situation, this multi-care formula acts as a one-step moisturizer, skin-soother, and protectant, and contains just a handful of good-for-you ingredients including beeswax, shea butter, coconut oil, honey, jojoba oil, and lavender.
Mara Hoffman for Sephora Collection: Kaleidescape Natural Oil Balm, $30; at Sephora
This super lightweight balm leaves behind a touch of sheer rosy color that's bound to be flattering on all complexions. Shea butter, coconut oil, manuka honey, and sunflower seed oil make it just as hydrating as it is pretty.
Mara Hoffman for Sephora Collection: Kaleidescape Tinted Lip Balm, $18; at Sephora
There's enough room for just about everything in this water-resistant zippered case, which features labeled compartments, a brush holder, and a mesh net pocket to keep all your essentials as safe as possible for travel. You'll also be able to snag this same print as a reversible overnighter, a clutch, and even a serious train case.
Mara Hoffman for Sephora Collection The Kaleidescape Universalist, $49; at Sephora
This trio comes complete with a bronzer, blush, and highlighter, all in sheer, glowing cream formulas, for gorgeous veils of color and highlight. They have a lightweight feel, impart an eye-catching luminosity, and contain natural hydrating ingredients to keep skin on the up and up.
Mara Hoffman for Sephora Collection Kaleidescape Cheek Trio, $28; at Sephora
Each of the five lip glosses in this cutesy miniature case provide medium coverage with a subtle sheen that never leaves lips feeling sticky or uncomfortable. Plus, because they include natural oils like jojoba and sunflower seed, they're super hydrating for even the driest lips.
Mara Hoffman for Sephora Collection Kaleidescape Lip Gloss Set, $28; at Sephora
Because nobody in their right mind can truly resist a purse-sized compact mirror, let alone one embossed with the brand's signature tribal-inspired print.
Mara Hoffman for Sephora Collection: Kaleidescape Compact Mirror, $16; at Sephora