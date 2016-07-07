The Mara Hoffman for Sephora Collection Is Everything You’ve Ever Wanted From a Beauty Collab

Several years ago I had my heart all but set on the most perfect bikini I’d ever seen, c/o Mara Hoffman. It consisted of an underwire top with adjustable straps (ideal for those in need of some wrangling, like myself) and side-tie bottoms, both done up with one of the designer’s signature fractal prints. I managed to track it down at a sample sale at half its $250 asking price—victory!—but, upon entering the communal dressing room, found Erin Heatherton trying on a swimsuit as well. I, your average pear-shaped human, did not wish to undress next to Erin Heatherton, and so I fled the scene empty-handed. I’m sure she understood.

Models love Hoffman’s designs for a reason: In essence, they’re a tropical vacation in a print. They’re tribal-inspired but not overdone, colorful but not gaudy, and generally regarded as very, very cool. Which also probably has something to do with why Sephora tapped the brand as its latest collaborator, spawning a capsule collection of makeup bags, brushes, makeup, and even skin care that stays true to both Hoffman’s eco-friendly ethos and her commitment to making prints even the prints-averse want to wear.

Here are our picks from the line, which you can purchase online from Sephora right now. Finally, we can all shop the It girl-beloved goods without getting naked next to a Victoria’s Secret Angel.