Why Maple Water is the New Coconut Water

If we were satirizing the world in which we live, we’d include a whole passage on the fact that beverages have to compete for a seat at the popular table. Between pomegranate juice, acai juice, kombucha, and coconut water, it seems every year a new liquid comes along that promises to drastically change our health and our lives.

That’s why we’re digging maple water, a new kid on the block that tastes really, really good but makes no overblown claims other than it’s tasty and sustainable.

Essentially, maple water is the raw sap that flows from maple trees during the early spring, and has the same exact consistency as water—not sticky-sweet maple syrup. (In fact, it has little to do with the stuff— it takes about 20 to 50 liters of this sap to boil down into a liter of maple syrup.)

So far, we’ve only tried maple water that’s been manufactured by Happy Trees (we found it at our local Whole Foods) but numerous companies are now selling their own versions—all 100% pure, organic, and sustainable—while touting the drink’s thirst-quenching properties, as well as highlighting its natural vitamin, mineral, and electrolyte content. It’s also worth noting that maple water has less calories (Happy Trees’ has 35 for a 10-ounce bottle) and sugar (8 grams) than coconut water.

We tried it and can honestly say it was pleasantly tasty. There’s a very subtle sweetness to it without being cloying, and it’s almost tastes slightly chocolatey. It’s hard to imagine someone having to acquire a taste for it, which is a common coconut water complaint.

Since there are still calories, it’s not suggested that you replace all your water intake with the maple variety, but it’s a nice thing to keep in the fridge when you want a little something different, or when you’re looking to satisfy a sweet craving—it really works.

Keep your eye out for maple water—most are hitting shelves this time of year—and let us know if you’re a fan!