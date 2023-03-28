Shoppers Say This $12 Biotin-Infused Shampoo Makes Hair ‘Thicker’ & Staves off Grease for Longer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking to refresh your shampoo, one of the first things you should do is look at the ingredients labels. If your current shampoo has sulfates, it could be hindering your growth process by damaging the scalp over time. If it’s filled with harmful chemicals and dyes it could be clogging the hair follicle and preventing a pH-balanced, healthy scalp.

If you’re looking for an easy swap, this biotin shampoo from Maple Holistics is a great option at just $12. It’s free of sulfates, parabens and is replaced with natural oils and ingredients

that help your hair restore its luster.

It’s so good, one shopper wrote that “My hair appears thicker

and therefore does not get greasy as quickly. I use it in combination with dry shampoo and can now get up to three days (I got about 12 hours before).” Wow going from 12 hours to three days must seriously be life-changing. As a fellow greasy-haired girl, I would know. If you have thinner hair, the hair rests closer to the scalp, which can make it appear greasier much faster than in people who have thick hair.

Maple Holistics Biotin Shampoo

This shampoo is packed with coconut oil to help moisturize hair from root to tip. It’s also infused with biotin, keratin, and zinc to encourage hair growth by enhancing the condition of the scalp. The inclusion of jojoba and panthenol argan oil also help to moisturize and cleanse hair naturally.

Anyone with hair on their heads can use this shampoo, so if you live with someone of the opposite sex, you can pare down and just use this one bottle for both of you.

Shoppers say they noticed results in as little as three weeks. “I do longer have chunks of hair falling out anymore,” said one shopper. “For that alone, this product will stay being part of my hair regime.”

Another shopper agreed, writing, “I’ve been struggling with eczema and hair falling for the past 2 years. For the shampoo

that nourishes my scalp after wash, my scalp will quickly develop oil in a day and I still see a lot of hair breakage and falls. I was desperate to try something new until I get this biotin shampoo. I don’t know what’s in the product but this works in my dry scalp and reduces hair breakage and falls.”

Grab it now for under $12 and give it a try if you’re in the market for a paraben and sulfate-free shampoo that’s packed with biotin and keratin.