Manny MUA’s Brand is Finally Launching at Sephora in a Major Way

If you’re one of Manny Gutierrez’s 4.5 million Instagram followers or 4.8 million YouTube subscribers, you probably know the 28-year-old makeup artist as Manny MUA. (Fun fact: There was a time people actually thought MUA was his last name instead of what it is: an acronym for makeup artist.) Last year, Gutierrez launched his own makeup line called Lunar Beauty, which was sold online and in Morphe stores. But today is an even bigger day for his brand as it debuts inside Sephora stores just in time for LGBTQ+ Pride month.

Lunar Beauty hawks eyeshadow palettes, highlighter and lip gloss so you can “radiate, illuminate and release the celestial beauty in you that’s fit for the gods,” hence the name. One of his top sellers is the 14-shade shadow palette Life’s a Drag, which features matte, satin and glitter finishes to create an eyeshadow look fit for a Drag Queen or, you know, someone just heading to work. Life’s a Drag is the first product to launch at Sephora.

Not only is the palette hitting Sephora stores, but it’s also a part of an amazing Pride tower. If you buy any product on the tower during the month of June, including Life’s a Drag, Sephora will donate $1 to LGBTQ+ organizations.

In addition to the Lunar Beauty palette, it looks like there’s also Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored (With Pride) Dazzling Lip Lacquer Lipgloss ($28 at Sephora) in six shimmer shades, as well as Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner ($21 at Sephora).

Shop the Lunar Beauty Life’s a Drag Palette for $45 at Sephora today.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.