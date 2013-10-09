Instant Makeover: This Eyelash Primer Prevents Mascara Clumps

Occasionally we come across a product that bestows an immediate glow, changing our look (for the better!) in an instant. Since we’d be remiss to keep them to ourselves, we highlight these genius finds in our Instant Makeover series.

I’ve never applied a mascara that didn’t last the entire day. I can always pretty much guarantee that I will look like a raccoon when I hop out of the shower at night. So when the Manna Kadar Lash Extending Primer ($12, mannakadarcosmetics.com) was brought to my attention, I wasn’t sure what to expect. But after only a few tries, I’ve noticed that the eyelash primer makes any mascara less clumpy. I’ve even experimented with a few. There are two or three mascaras I have that end up being really clumpy if I’m super careful when applying, but they provide such great length and volume that I just can’t get myself to throw them out. By applying the primer first, my lashes were separated and lengthened. This allowed the mascaras to follow the direction of the lashes, not clumping at all.

You can also wear the primer on its own as a clear mascara. It first applies white, but within seconds it dries to clear. I plan on using it solo for days that I want a really natural look or when I’m heading to the gym and I want my face to look makeup free.

