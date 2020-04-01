Right on Time—Custom Press-On Gel Nails You Can Apply at Home

It’s been about two weeks of self-isolation, meaning our hair, skin and nails are starting to feel it. While staying healthy is the most important thing, we have to admit we’re missing the nail salon a bit right now. ManiMe’s custom gel manicure came at the perfect time. The brand creates just-for-you press-on nails in the shape of your actual nail beds so even if you’re pretty clueless when it comes to a DIY manicure, you can apply these with ease. And with trendy new designs, you’ll about the salon—at least for a little while.

How does it work? Well, you know how press-on nails don’t always fit your nail beds perfectly, as cute as they are? Just take a photo of your nails and send them to ManiMe. The company laser cuts gels to fit your unique nails and ships them out to you. You get a row for both hands (since no one’s nail are exactly the same), as well as an extra row for any accent nails. You apply the nails pretty much just like typical press-ons, and they last about 10-14 days. When you’re ready to remove them, they just peel off.

It’s a good time to try DIY nails and there’s even a fun collab so you can rock some serious nail art at home. (And on Instagram, of course.) ManiMe just rolled out its newest spring collection, including its second collaboration with celebrity nail artist Madeline Poole and its first collab with influencer Hang Nguyen. The designs include glitter tips, butterflies, rainbows and daisies.

During this difficult time, ManiMe is also providing those on the front lines with at-home care kits including hand creams, alcohol wipes and custom manis over the next few months. To get your own custom-pair, shop below. The new designs are out on April 2.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.