The Best Manicures From London Fashion Week, Plus How to Get Them at Home

New York Fashion Week was chock full of textures, trends and appliques where manicures were concerned, and after seeing the designer tips at London Fashion Week, nail trends don’t seem to be going anywhere any time soon. After chatting with multiple manicurists backstage, we’re seeing a huge shift towards textures versus nail art, but both manicure styles are extremely popular.

From newspaper print nails to the stunning tortoise manicure at House of Holland, we practically got lost in the gorgeous tips backstage. Because we’re all about bringing beauty to the people, we put together a complete how-to for each manicure so that you can get the latest nail trends at home. Whether you’re a simple matte girl or you want to go all out with stiletto French tips, there’s a manicure for you. Flip through our favorite nails from London Fashion Week and tell us which are your favorites in the comments below!