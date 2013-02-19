The Best Manicures From London Fashion Week, Plus How to Get Them at Home

New York Fashion Week was chock full of textures, trends and appliques where manicures were concerned, and after seeing the designer tips at London Fashion Week, nail trends don’t seem to be going anywhere any time soon. After chatting with multiple manicurists backstage, we’re seeing a huge shift towards textures versus nail art, but both manicure styles are extremely popular.
From newspaper print nails to the stunning tortoise manicure at House of Holland, we practically got lost in the gorgeous tips backstage. Because we’re all about bringing beauty to the people, we put together a complete how-to for each manicure so that you can get the latest nail trends at home. Whether you’re a simple matte girl or you want to go all out with stiletto French tips, there’s a manicure for you. Flip through our favorite nails from London Fashion Week and tell us which are your favorites in the comments below!
CND created these nails backstage at Michael van der Ham using black polish and gold foil.
Get The Look: Using a black polish as a base shade, paint one layer of top coat over the black polish, place gold nail foil on the nail with tweezers, and seal the look with another layer of top coat.
Photo:
Twitter/Twitter
Sass and Bide chose a red, glittery manicure to spice up an otherwise neutral beauty look.
Get The Look: After painting nails with a red polish, top off your tips with Orly's Rocket's Red Glare.
Photo:
Imax Tree/Imax Tree
PPQ's electric blue manicure was a show stopper, and we love that this color has been everywhere lately.
Get The Look: For this bright manicure, try using Butler Please by Essie.
Photo:
Imax Tree/Imax Tree
The stiletto French manicure backstage at Holly Fulton made a femme fatale statement on the runway.
Get The Look: Starting with a red base color, finish the dramatic black French tip with a thin black brush and filling in with a regular black polish brush. Make the tip more dramatic with an extreme 'C' shape at the edge of the nail, not just a straight line.
Photo:
Twitter/Twitter
Backstage at House of Holland, a tortoise manicure was the center of attention.
Get The Look: Paint nails a base shade that matches your natural nail color. Either using brown polish with a toothpick or a thin brown brush, paint tortoise spots randomly around the nail, then outline with a cappuccino color polish. Finish the manicure with a top coat.
Photo:
Twitter/Twitter
Moschino's accent nail kept things light and fun in an otherwise goth-inspired look.
Get The Look: Painting 4 fingers with a black lacquer, choose an accent finger (either ring or pointer) to paint with a feminine pink shade.
Photo:
Imax Tree/Imax Tree
At Louise Gray, Butter LONDON used the newspaper technique on nails, falling in line with the trend in textures we've been seeing.
Get The Look: Beginning with a pale shade, use top coat over the color, apply rubbing alcohol over the nail, and press on newspaper to your nail, allowing the print to transfer to the nail, then pull off. Finish with another layer of top coat.
Photo:
Twitter/Twitter
L'Wren Scott went for a matte texture finish, staying on trend with the textured manicures we saw at New York Fashion Week.
Get The Look: After painting nails a dark, dusty rose shade, finish the look with a matte top coat.
Photo:
Imax Tree/Imax Tree
Clements Ribeiro opted for the ever-popular half moon manicure in a deep crimson and silver metallic color combination.
Get The Look: Begin by painting the nail with the silver metallic color, then use the deep crimson color as you would a normal polish, beginning the stroke at the top of where you want the half moon to begin. Finish with a top coat.
Photo:
Imax Tree/Imax Tree