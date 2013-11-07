7 Tips from Celebrity Manicurists to Help You Get Your Best Nails Ever

We love a good manicure as much as the next girl, but when it comes to basic nail care and maintenance, we struggle just like many people. Should we cut our cuticles? What happens when we get a chip? How in the world do you get glitter polish off without a three-hour beauty struggle?
We decided it was time to call in some friends, and so we did. We polled the top manicurists in the beauty industry to give us their super sneaky tips to help answer those common questions and we were so excited with the results, we just had to share them with you. From glitter removal to how to turn chips into sick nail art, we give you the industry’s best tips to help you “nail” your best nails.
Take a look at our favorite nail tips from seven celebrity manicurists!
“If you’re looking for a vibrant and playful manicure, try creating a marble nail design. Simply drop different colors of nail polish on the nail using the nail polish brush. When all the colors are applied, swirl them together using a Q-tips® Precision Tips cotton swab to create the marble effect. The more nail polish applied, the bolder the look. Everyone will love it.”- Kimmie Kyees, Celebrity Nail Technician
Q-Tips Precision Tips Cotton Swabs, $3.30 for 170 ct. box, soap.com
"I have an insider tip on how to clean up around cuticles after polishing: Use a small, thin, square paint brush dipped in nail polish remover to clean up any nail polish that has oozed into the cuticle or onto the skin instead of an orange wood stick. It works like a charm! Also, skipping lotion after washing your hands is like skipping conditioner after you shampoo your hair. Skin gets dehydrated faster in the winter, so moisturize more frequently. I use Essie Apricot Cuticle Oil every day in colder weather." - Michelle Saunders, Celebrity Manicurist
Essie Apricot Cuticle Oil, $7.79, target.com
"In order to remove dark nail polish, saturate a piece of cotton with The Stripper nail lacquer remover. Place cotton on the nail, and press down covering the entire nail with cotton. Saturate another piece of cotton, place it on top of the piece that is already on the nail, and pull gently forward and off the tip of the nail. Repeat on all fingers. This makes removing dark polish super easy!" - Deborah Lippmann, Celebrity Manicurist
Deborah Lippmann The Stripper Hydrating Nail Lacquer Remover, $19, deborahlippmann.com
"My trick for a long-lasting matte color is to apply a fast-drying top coat on top of nail polish (remember to cap the free edge!). My favorite is Sally Hansen's Diamond Flash Fast Dry Top Coat. Let it dry for approx 10 min, then apply matte top coat. Try this combination over Sally Hansen's Complete Salon Manicure in Gilty Party, which will create a beautiful, matte-metallic hue that's perfect for the holidays!" - Tracylee, Sally Hansen Celebrity Manicurist and Nail Ambassador
Sally Hansen Complete Salon Manicure in Gilty Party, $7.99, cvs.com
“In order to remove glitter nail polish quickly and easily, soak a cotton ball with acetone and apply the cotton to one of your nails, letting it sit so the acetone can soak in. Repeat this process with all ten nails with a new cotton ball for each nail, then swipe the cotton to remove the glitter polish. In other words, go back to the first nail you started with and take the polish off in the order in which you started and the polish will come right off. Those few seconds with the acetone makes all the difference.” - Tom Bachik, L’Oréal Paris Consulting Nail Expert
L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Nail Gold Dust in The Statement Piece, $6.99, coming December 2013 to fine retailers everywhere
"You can quickly turn chipped nail polish into simple nail art. Create a modern version of the French mani with JINsoon Obsidian (Galaxy-like black nail polish) over chipped nail tips, then apply JINsoon Top Gloss over that. It's as though you have a brand-new mani. You can also touch up the chipped area with your nail polish and apply a glitter polish on top of the whole nail bed so you won't see any irregularities. Just finish with JINsoon Top Gloss top coat." - Jin Soon Choi, Celebrity Manicurist
JINSoon Top Gloss, $18, sephora.com
"Don't allow too much cuticle work to be done to your nails. When cut, cuticles can come back thicker and quicker. Instead, ask your manicurist to use Melt Away Cuticle Eliminator, which breaks down and softens dead skin cells, eliminating the need to nip." - Katie Jane Hughes, butter LONDON Global Colour Ambassador
butter LONDON Melt Away Cuticle Eliminator, $19, nordstrom.com