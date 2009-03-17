Manicure quickie!

A few days ago I was at work stressing about the state of my nails. I had gotten a manicure two days prior and it was already starting to chip. I had to travel for work meetings the next day and I would not have time to go and get a manicure. Plus I had to work late. Plus I hadn’t packed!

What was I going to do?!?!

That’s when I remembered a story my fellow beauty buddy Rachel Hayes wrote over on her blog Now That’s A Makeover! Back in January Rachel blogged about how she had tried the new Sally Hansen Instra-Dri Fast Dry Nail Color and loved it.

Perfect! I had to run to CVS to pick up some odds and ends so I’d check it out while I was there.

I have to admit I’m always skeptical of fast dry nail polishes. I feel like they are clumpy and that the colors are always so lame. But the end cap display of the Insta-Dri colors was quite impressive!

I decided on Uptempo Plum and made my way home to start my quick manicure.

This nail polish saved my life (and my nails). It really does dry in 60 seconds like the bottle claims and you do only need one coat. Plus, their Perfectionist Brush is fantastic! It’s hard and tapered so one coat accurately covers your entire nail.

Check it out!





(Do my knuckles looks super wrinkley or what?!)

If you’re strapped for time or strapped for cash (a bottle runs about $4.99) I highly recommend giving this product a shot!