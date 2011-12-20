Manic Panic Helps Channel Your Inner Teenage Angst

As if I didn’t already want neon hair enough, Manic Panic had to go and release a gift set fully equipped with neon glitter, nail polish and hair dye (all the necessary ingredients to make any rebellious teenager’s mother cringe).

The gift set is available on Opening Ceremony’s website in 5 different colors, but this neon yellow, or “banana,” had me giddy at first sight.

The product description says “because everybody needs a few bolts of brightness in their lives,” and while I wondered if matching neon hair nails and eyelids would be too much, I realized that it would be too cool to care.

And at the reasonable price of $40, I am seriously debating returning all of my gifts this year and buying these sets for everyone I know… at least everyone I know born in the ’80s.