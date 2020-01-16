Manic Panic Just Launched Its First-Ever “Wet” Line for Maintaining Hair Color

Since the 1970s, hair color obsessives have been using Manic Panic’s vegan dye to show off their personalities with vibrant shades. The brand has expanded a ton since then, launching numerous color lines, bleach and now, Manic Panic Color Safe Shampoo and Conditioner. It would make sense the company would take its haircare to the next level by helping you keep your bright hue fresher for longer.

As much as we all love creative hair colors like pink and blue, the upkeep is a lot less fun. Certain shades fade so fast—just a few washes and it’s a totally different look. This goes for really any semi-permanent hair color, even more natural shades. But the best thing about this semi-permanent hair color, like Manic Panic, is that it doesn’t damage your hair. The cruelty-free and vegan formula leaves hair hydrated, not dry like bleach or products that lift the hair. So, it’s totally worth the upkeep to keep your strands healthy.

Manic Panic’s new wet line includes color-safe shampoo, conditioner, dry shampoo and travel sets. Shop the whole line, below.

This clarifying shampoo is made with organic ginseng root extract, rosemary extract and sage extract. Wash with it pre-dye to remove excess dirt, oils and products left on the scalp.

Keep your color fresh with this pH balanced and sulfate-free shampoo that features sunflower seed extract, organic ginseng root extract, rosemary extract and sage extract.

Organic ginseng root extract, rosemary extract, sage extract, sunflower seed extract and shea butter help this conditioner keep color vibrant. For even more help with upkeep, add a little hair dye to the conditioner for a DIY refresher in the shower.

Made with natural ingredients including cornstarch and rice flour, this dry shampoo soaks up oil and keeps you from having to wash your hair too often.

