Before & After: Mandy Moore’s Makeover

There’s another bob in Hollywood! This time, screen siren Mandy Moore has lopped off about five inches to go for a shoulder-skimming shaggy bob. The long layers create a sexy texture without making this short style look too fussy or busy. She also went dramatically darker with a rich chocolate-y hair color. I love it. I think she looks more polished and brings out her defined jawline. Click on her pic to try it on!

After: The screen sirens shows off a

new sleek and sophisticated

brunette bob on October 22, 2008.

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.com

Before: Mandy Moore on September 5, 2008

plays the part of a bombshell

with long, flowing sun-kissed hair.

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.com

I also want to give kudos to her new makeup look, especially her eyes. See how the defined black liner makes her brown eyes look more intense? Inher before picture, Moore used brown shadow which blends in too much with her brown eyes, instead of making them pop. The contrast of the black liner really creates a wow factor. What do know which eyeshadow colors are best for you? Read this tip: How to make your eyes pop.