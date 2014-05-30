News: Mandy Moore’s Favorite New Products; Natural Nail Polishes

Mandy Moore is now a celebrity beauty editor—for real. She tested out tons of products for the month of May and divulged some of her favorites. [Byrdie]

These natural nail polish brands are so good, you don’t have to sacrifice performance for better-for-you formulas. [Beauty High]

Foraging in your own backyard could be the secret to sourcing high-quality health food ingredients, thanks to a new book on the subject. [Elle]

Gwyneth Paltrow‘s fitness guru Tracy Anderson is the new face of drugstore hair accessory brand Scünci. [Racked]