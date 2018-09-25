Mandy Moore’s Eye Makeup Features a Subtly Stunning Detail

More often than not, makeup artists recommend dressing the lash line with beige or white liner to create the illusion of a wider, more awake-looking eye. And while that’s one tip we’ll always keep our back pockets, who’s to say we can’t experiment with other bright shades, too?

Last night, Mandy Moore provided an unexpected reminder in the form of her simple, yet stunning beauty look at an event for DuJour Magazine. With her hair slicked back into a ponytail, we were able to really zero in on her makeup look, which puts a gorgeous lavender hue center stage.

The light purple shade is blended under and over the eye, while her lashes appear to be coated in a darker, burgundy shade. By keeping her lips nude, we’re able to more easily spot this small, but ultra-bright dose of color which is coincidentally a smart and effective way to contrast her green eyes.

If you’re in love with this lavender look as much as us, we suggest duping it with the Fenty Match Stix in Unicorn or the Make Up For Ever Aqua XL Color Paint in Matte Purple. And if you’re dying to try the exact product on Mandy’s eyes, be sure to follow her go-to makeup artist Jenn Streicher, who may or may not provide deets later.