Mandy Moore Used this Brand-New Skincare for Her Glowy Emmys Skin

If you watched last night’s Emmy awards, you probably have an opinion on who was the best dressed—and who was deserving of the big awards, of course. This Is Us star Mandy Moore was a favorite for most, with her glam pink-and-red gown and pretty, fresh makeup. And now we know how she got her glowing skin. Moore used The Route, a brand-new skincare line from industry vet Courtney Baber and nurse practitioner Nancy Pellegrino. Makeup artist Jenn Streicher applied two products from the debut collection to prep Moore’s skin for makeup. The results speak for themselves.

Streicher first used micro-current device NuFace Fix, followed by The Route The Everything Day moisturizer ($90 at The Route), which has anti-aging, moisturizing, pore-refining and skin brightening properties with peptides and vitamin C. Streicher then applied The Girlfriend skin-loving primer ($50 at The Route), which features calming ginger root extract and photoluminescent diamond powder to filter light and diminish shadows. She applied Moore’s eye makeup while the skincare set in. She used Lorac favorites Pro Matte Eye Shadow Palette ($25 at Lorac) and Lux Diamond Crème Eye Shadow in Cashmere ($22 at Lorac), to name a few.

Moore is glowing when Streicher finishes her makeup. Wow.

Streicher and Moore were inspired by “American Glamour” a la Cindy Crawford in that iconic Pepsi commercial. I think they nailed it.

