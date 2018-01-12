Mandy Moore Rubs Cannabis Oil on Her Feet So They Don’t Hurt When She Wears Heels

Mandy Moore has been in the spotlight since she was 15. So, naturally, after growing up in hair and makeup chairs, we would expect her to pick up some genius beauty hacks along the way. And, boy, did she not disappointment. In an interview with Coveteur, the 33-year-old actress revealed that she uses cannabis oil on her feet for a comfortable, pain-free night of wearing high heels.

The “This Is Us” actress revealed her mind-blowing hack while getting ready for the 2018 Golden Globe awards. After experiencing a painful night with heels the year before, in which she had to cut her night short because her feet felt like they were “walking on glass,” Moore was desperate for a solution.

“I always try to choose really comfortable shoes, because as I’ve gotten older I just can’t hack being in heels for an extended period of time,” Moore said. “Last year I thought I had gone for a pair of comfortable heels, but by the end of the night I was in so much pain I felt like I was walking on glass, so I kind of ended the evening early.”

After asking around for recommendations, Moore’s stylist, Erica Cloud, recommended CBD oil, an oil made with cannabidiol, a compound found in cannabis plants that’s often used in marijuana. So Moore gave it a shot and slathered her feet with Lord Jones’s CBD Oil (Olivia Wilde is also a fan), with the hope that her feet would feel like they were walking on air. And, judging from her smiles on the red carpet that night, we’re going to guess the oil did its job.

“This year I’m trying some CBD oil on my feet, which my stylist recommended,” Moore said.”I asked her if there was some kind of numbing cream, and she was like, ‘No! [Try] Lord Jones CBD Oil.’ So it could be a really exciting evening! I could be floating this year.”

There you have it, folks. The secret to a painless night with high heels is a dab of cannabis on each foot, and it’s Mandy Moore-approved.