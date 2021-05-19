Whoa—Mandy Moore Is Now As Blonde As Her ‘Candy’ Days

I’m an old millennial so my first memories of Mandy Moore are her as a bright blonde singing Candy in a skate park. Of course, she’s come a long way since 1999. But like all things lately, Moore’s blonde hair has come back around and the actress-singer is looking stunning in new photos. We told you Y2K beauty and fashion looks are trending like crazy.

Moore worked with Garnier on her new look. (She’s a spokeswoman for the brand.) Her friend and longtime colorist Nikki Lee at Nine Zero One salon in Los Angeles is responsible for the gorgeous honey shade. If you’re wondering how Moore will shoot the last season of her hit show, This Is Us, well, she wears wigs pretty much the entire time anyway. The new mom might as well have some fun with her color for summer.

According to Garnier, Lee used Garnier Nutrisse [70] Almond Crème for the sunny color. Moore was so dark to begin with, it’s likely Lee had to lighten her hair with highlights before using the Almond Crème shade. Chat with your hairstylist if you want to get as blonde as Moore. If your hair is already on a lighter side, this could be a really pretty option.

To keep her color looking fresh, Moore is using Garnier Nutrisse Color Reviver Cool Blonde ($12.39 at Amazon), which promises to brighten in just five minutes. (It’s so popular, it’s sold out at Target!) Then of course, there’s the Garnier Whole Blends Sulfate Free Honey Treasures Shampoo ($8.49 at Target) and Conditioner ($6.49 at Target) to keep her color-treated strands soft and nourished.

As for Moore, well, we have a feeling she’ll be inspiring more than a few to go blonde this summer. You might want to bookmark this page for your next salon appointment.