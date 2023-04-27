Mandy Moore New Short Hair & Bangs Might Just Be Your Summer Cut Inspo

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Mandy Moore is a whole new woman. The This Is Us star switched up her hair this week and she’s glowing with her new look. Moore went from a one-length, medium-brown hairstyle to a warm, deep brunette lob with bangs. It might only be a few inches off but it makes a big difference, especially when you see how the choppy layers frame her face beautifully. You’re going to what to bookmark this next time you head to the salon.

The shoulder-length cut offers a range of possibilities, from soft and romantic waves to sleek and straight styles. Bangs, on the other hand, can add texture, dimension, and personality to any haircut. They come in different lengths, shapes, and styles, from blunt and straight to wispy and side-swept.

Celebrities and influencers have been sporting this look on red carpet and on Instagram as of late, inspiring folks of all ages to try it out. Some of the most popular variations of the shoulder-length cut with bangs include the shag, the bob, the lob and the curtain bangs. The hairstyle is also easy to maintain and works well with different hair textures and face shapes. It can be dressed up or down, making it perfect for any occasion, from a casual day out to a formal event.

Hairstylist Ashley Streicher is responsible for the cut. “I love a nice, fresh spring chop! (Also so excited to BANG you again 😂).” she wrote on Instagram. “We love a fringe moment!”

“I’ve been itching for a hair change for a loooooong time and lucky for me, my sweetest @streicherhair was in town and fit me in,” Moore wrote on her own post.

Moore’s color also looks richer and a deeper brunette but it looks like she’s itching to change that up, too. “Now I just need some color!!!” she wrote to colorist Nikki Lee in her Instagram comments. We can’t wait to see what she does.