Mandy Moore Got Gorgeous “Autumn Glow” Hair for Fall

If you watch This Is Us, you know Mandy Moore is the queen of transformations. Sure, her hair and makeup crew is extremely talented but the girl really goes for it, jumping in ages from episode to episode. In real life, she keeps it much more natural and laid-back. That’s why when I saw Moore’s new “Autumn Glow” hair, I did a double-take. She looks like herself, just a bit more fresh and warm for fall. The shade is courtesy of colorist Nikki Lee, co-founder of famed Los Angeles hair salon Nine Zero One.

“As it’s mid-August, it’s not too early to think about fall color trends. This ‘Autumn Glow’ is a wonderful new brunette color for Mandy,” Lee said in a statement. “It’s rich and warm with flickers of golden light!” To keep the color from going too brassy, Lee used Garnier Nutrisse Ultra Color Blonde Anti-Brass Toner ($4.97 at Walmart). “It will keep your color beautiful and treat your hair at the same time,” she adds.

After Lee boosted her color, stylist Ashley Streicher gave her this pretty low ponytail with small pieces pulled out. Streicher’s sister, makeup artist Jenn Streicher, applied a natural glam to Moore’s face—but with a purple pop of color on her eyes. I’m in love with how she made Lancôme’s Grandiôse Liquid Liner in Violet ($32 at Lancome) work so well with Moore’s more natural style.

The trio got together to help Moore get ready for an Emmy nominee celebration. She’s up for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for her role in This Is Us and I’ve got my finger’s crossed for her.

