The Hottest Mandarin Orange Makeup to Spice Up Your Fall

First, it was all about the pink eye trend. Then, we obsessed over green eyeshadow and neon eyeliner. Now, mandarin orange makeup has us excited for fall beauty. And we’re not the only ones. According to Pinterest trends for September 2019, search for mandarin orange is up 110 percent year over year. Although the warm shade might seem tough to wear, it looks great on all skin tones on eyes, lips and even cheeks.

We love mandarin orange eyeshadow with bronze skin and glossy lips, or bright orange lipstick for a monochromatic look. You might think of orange as more of a summer hue, but the fiery shade evokes fall’s changing leaves and fireside cocktails. Mandarin orange is warmer and richer than neon orange or tangerine, but any shade you choose will sure to look hot in cooler months.

Below, shop some of our favorite mandarin orange makeup starting at just $4.

Colourpop Orange You Glad? Eyeshadow Palette

$12 at Colourpop

Fenty Beauty Match Stix Shimmer in Chili Mango

$25 at Sephora

Nars Single Eyeshadow in Persia

$19 at Bloomingdales

Urban Decay Vice Lip Chemistry in Streak

$22 at Ulta

L.A. Girl Matte Flat Velvet Lipstick in Frisky

$3.99 at Ulta

Urban Decay Naked Heat Palette

$54 at Urban Decay

Smashbox Ablaze Face Palette: Blush, Bronze, Highlight

$27.97 at Ulta

Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner

$25 at Sephora

Milani Rose Powder Blush in Coral Cove

$6.97 at Walmart

Maybelline Color Sensational Vivids Lipstick in Vibrant Mandarin

$4.99 at Amazon

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.