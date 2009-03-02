Makeup artist to famously gorgeous stars like Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez, and creator of Mally Beauty, Mally Roncal is one busy lady. Perhaps that’s one of the reasons Roncal puts so much importance into being able to get a big-time glamour-girl look in 15 minutes or less–something that seems to be totally possible with her genius line of beauty products. Check out what the lovely makeup pro is using these days to give her clients (and herself) that unforgettable glow she’s known for.

1. “I was so excited when Nivea came out with this product because it is so similar to another fave by Labello – but I can only get that in Italy! This product is so great and easy.” NIVEA A Kiss of Moisture Hydrating Lip Care SPF 4, $2.50, at drugstore.com

2. “This is a multi-tasker, and I am ALL ABOUT multi-taskers. It moisturizes, adds a soft glimmer, and most importantly, leaves a very natural sunkissed glow that makes your skin look even, healthy and perfect.”Perfeckt Body Perfection Gel, $48, at amazon.com

3. “It’s fast and decadent. Since it’s organic, it doesn’t have a really long shelf life, so be sure to indulge daily!” 100% Pure Organic Mango Nourishing Body Cream, $15.95, at skinbotanica.com

4. “Perfect balance to my smokey eye. Also makes your lips look fuller and sexier!” Mally Beauty Nude Lip Kit, $25, at qvc.com

5. “This is an amazing exfoliator. I use it on my face and it’s great on the back of my arms too. Anyplace that can get bumpy, it smoothes it out.” Kate Somerville Exfolikate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment, $85, at nordstrom.com

6. “Definitely the most flattering look on anyone and so easy too!” Mally Beauty Citychick Smokey Eye Kit, $40, at beauty.com

7. “I love all Dr. Brandt’s products, and this is a great staple.” Dr. Brandt Infinite Moisture, $65, at sephora.com

8. “This is a splurge I do not feel any guilt over!” Creme de la Mer The Eye Concentrate, $165, at saksfifthavenue.com