Shoppers Are Ditching Their Setting Powders for This TikTok-Viral Mattifying Balm That’s on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

You’ve probably heard me go on and on about my oily skin (sorry not sorry). It just means I’m always on the lookout for products that prevent me from shining like a disco ball. One recent find, the $5 TikTok-viral Brighten Up! Banana Powder from essence, has been an absolute favorite—but now, the video-sharing platform has helped me discover yet another mattifying product that’s available on Amazon.

Everything beauty guru Mikayla Nogueira touches turns to gold, or in shopping terms, sells out. So when there’s a product she’s endorsed that hasn’t been swept off the shelves yet (and also so happens to be on sale), it’s a good day.

Mikayla recently got Mally Beauty’s Poreless Face Defender trending, with her TikTok try-on amassing a very impressive 12 million views.

The TikToker explains how she doesn’t like using face powders because she has dry skin (which can be more prone to a cakey look post-powder). Even as someone who has oily skin, I can relate. When in doubt and regardless of your skin type, reach for the Poreless Face Defender, a balm that provides a long-lasting matte finish on the complexion. Blush and bronzer balms are having a moment, which convinces me that this formula might be worth a try.

This mattifying balm is the perfect alternative to primer and powder, as you can dab it on before your makeup to prep your skin or after your makeup to lock it in place. If you’re going for more of an au naturale look, simply apply it over your bare skin to vanish any oiliness. We love a good multitasking moment!

Mally Beauty’s Poreless Face Defender is no joke and neither are the results shown in Mikayla’s TikTok that has shoppers beelining straight to Amazon. Shop the magical balm for 18 percent off and let your oily skin worries fade away.

The Poreless Face Defender is sheer and weightless and gives you that blurred, airbrushed effect. Your pores that are looking a bit larger than desired? Gone. The layer of a not-so-ideal shine coating your face after a couple of hours? Also gone. This product keeps your skin fresh and flawless rather than cakey and dry.

Gently pat the lightweight, translucent formula all over your face, making sure to avoid swiping and rubbing the product on, since that’ll only move around the existing oils and makeup on your skin’s surface. Here’s a pro tip from the brand: Pat the balm around the edges of your lip to stop your lipstick from budging, or apply it over your lipstick to mattify.

Of course, anything Mikayla loves, shoppers are also going to adore.

“I use it on my T-Zone and it makes my makeup shine-free all day! Seriously! When I get home my makeup still looks pretty darn good after a 10-hour work day,” raved one five-star reviewer. “I haven’t even used my compact powder or loose powder since I started using this.”

“This has seriously changed my life! I have such oily skin no matter how much mattifying primer, powder and spray I use,” wrote another shopper. “With this, I put it lightly under my makeup and lightly over and it stays matte all day! If I do get oily, I just pat a little over my face and I’m good to go. It’s completely sheer, it doesn’t cake, it doesn’t dry you out.”

Mikayla’s try-on mixed with the glowing shopper reviews are all you need to add Mally Beauty’s Poreless Face Defender to your Amazon cart. Apply it whenever you do your makeup and throw it in your bag for quick touch-ups throughout the day. Before you know it, you won’t be able to leave the house without it.