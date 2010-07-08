Malin+Goetz Peppermint Shampoo

This clarifying shampoo is a cool and refreshing way to wash away daily dirt and product buildup from your locks. It features amino acids to hydrate, plus natural peppermint to stimulate and clarify. Used in the morning, it gives you a bracing wake up call and keeps your scalp feeling fresh and invigorated throughout the day. Great as a daily cleanser for those with oily strands that tend to get weighed down. Use it to clear away product residue and leave your hair feeling soft, clean and revitalized.

Price: $20

Where To Buy: malinandgoetz.com