Beauty Buzz: Gaga Inspired the ‘Maleficent’ Cheekbones, J. Law’s Hair Growth Secret, More

1. Want a soft, daytime liner look? Learn how to soften up your black liner with these tricks. [Makeup.com]

2. In true J.Law fashion, she has chosen to make fun of all of the Interwebs’ obsession with her hair growth (and revealed that yes, it is in fact extensions) to Jimmy Fallon. [Fashionista]

3. Lupita Nyong’o chose a French manicure for the Calvin Klein party in Cannes. But why must you do this to us Lupita? [Glamour]

4. Lady Gaga inspired Angelina Jolie’s ‘Maleficent’ cheekbones – and more beauty secrets straight from the set. [Allure]

5. Whitney Port chopped off her hair – yes, her forever-long hair – into a chic lob. [Daily Makeover]