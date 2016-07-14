Why Are Men Still Bleaching the Tips of Their Hair in 2016?

If you aren’t careful, it’s all too easy to forget your past mistakes—and then you run the risk of repeating them. Take, for example, the pop culture zeitgeist, wherein no trend, no matter how truly terrible it is, ever dies.

We recently broke the news that the early-’00s tinted rimless sunglasses we tried so hard to leave behind have returned in full force, and following suit is the equally loathed—and equally ’00s—phenomenon of white men confusing the devastating act of bleaching the tips of their hair blonde with a Very Good Idea. In the past year alone, Justin Bieber, Zac Efron, and Adam Levine have all lost the plot and gone the way of Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger, and just last night at the ESPYs, Miles Teller showed off a yellowish shade in desperate need of some purple shampoo. Why is this happening? Who started it? When will it end?

These questions, like many in life, may never be answered. And let’s be real: Maybe the reality is that the trend never quite stopped. There’s been a steady flow of famous men doing the bad thing since 1998 onward, a kind of slow trickle that hasn’t come on in full force since its peak in 2002 but has stuck around nonetheless. Here, a brief and not at all comprehensive look at some of the most alarming offenders.