14 Male Beauty Bloggers You Should Be Following Now

The job of a beauty blogger is challenging and it gets no easier if you’re a guy. For as long as we can remember, society has deemed cosmetics a signifier of femininity, which means men have been conditioned to think they can’t don beauty products (ahem, gender roles and toxic masculinity at its finest).

Thankfully, the men of today are taking a stand and embracing their passion for beauty and makeup, proving that eyeshadow and lipstick aren’t just for the ladies. Whether they’re fronting global cosmetic campaigns or flaunting their skills on Instagram, these male beauty bloggers are serving majors looks and rejecting society’s antiquated norms.

We’ve gathered the burgeoning and classic ones you should be following because frankly, beauty has no gender, and we could learn a thing or two from these lads.