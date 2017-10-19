StyleCaster
14 Male Beauty Bloggers You Should Be Following Now

by
Photo: Getty Images

The job of a beauty blogger is challenging and it gets no easier if you’re a guy. For as long as we can remember, society has deemed cosmetics a signifier of femininity, which means men have been conditioned to think they can’t don beauty products (ahem, gender roles and toxic masculinity at its finest).

MORE: Why We Need to Fight to Destigmatize Transgender Beauty Standards Now

Thankfully, the men of today are taking a stand and embracing their passion for beauty and makeup, proving that eyeshadow and lipstick aren’t just for the ladies. Whether they’re fronting global cosmetic campaigns or flaunting their skills on Instagram, these male beauty bloggers are serving majors looks and rejecting society’s antiquated norms.

MORE: Wet N’ Wild Casts Albino Model Diandra Forrest In New Beauty Campaign

We’ve gathered the burgeoning and classic ones you should be following because frankly, beauty has no gender, and we could learn a thing or two from these lads.

Kenneth D. Senegal

This Texas native knows how to blend and enhance. He's a must follow for looks you're going to want to replicate ASAP.

Lewys Ball

18 year-old new kid Lewys gives tips for bold brows and killer highlight.

Gabriel Zamora

Long time beauty guru Gabriel makes sure his followers know they can always be themselves.

Moonia

Croatian drag queen, Moonia, serves dangerous looks in her persona.

Arabia Felix

Arabia does beauty and drag makeovers that will convince you gender has no bounds.

Thomas Shalbert

If you need some sass in your life, follow Thomas and his pout for major glam inspo.

Barbette

This femme fatale pushes boundaries of makeup and should definitely be on your feed.

James Charles

His boundary-breaking CoverGirl commercials prove why he's a must-follow blogger.

David Sternberg

21 year-old David experiments with wild colors and designs which might spur your imagination, too.

Patrick Starrr

Demi-God Patrick Starrr is a long time beauty blogger you won't regret following.

“Bad attitude, but my 🐱 is the best, though”😝😉 __ Brushes used: @morphebrushes __ Product details- Eyes👀- Eyeshadow- @morphebrushes #Morphebrushes 35B Mascara- Roller Lash @benefitcosmetics Lashes- @velourlashesofficial "T Dot Oooh!" — Face👱🏻- Primer- @cinemasecretspro Ultimate Foundation Primer Foundation- Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation @fentybeauty Concealer- Shape Tape Contour Concealer @tartecosmetics Brows- Brow Wiz "Medium Brown" @anastasiabeverlyhills Setting powder- @rcmamakeup No Color Powder Setting Spray: All nighter @urbandecaycosmetics __ Cheeks🍑- Bronzer- Hoola Matte Bronzer @benefitcosmetics Contour- @katvondbeauty Shade + Light Contour Highlight- @Jeffreestarcosmetics Skin Frost "Ice cold", @anastasiabeverlyhills Glow Kit “Sun Dipped” & @purcosmetics Elevation palette __ Lips 👄 @Jeffreestarcosmetics "Celebrity Skin" __ 👕- @hollisterco __ #makeupart #makeup #anastasiabeverlyhills #toofaced #benefitcosmetics #velourlashes #maccosmetics #bookme #mua #malemakeup #malefashion #malemakeupartist #cosmetics #eyeshadow #undiscovered_muas #model #morphe #featuremua #undiscoveredmua #itsmylookbook #bhpro #featuremuas #neautralsmokey #jeffreestarxmannymua #bretmansvanity #fentybeauty #rihanna #purcosmetics #malemuas

A post shared by 𝐒𝐄𝐁𝐀𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐀𝐍 𝐑𝐄𝐆𝐈𝐔𝐌 (@sebastianregium) on

Sebastian Regium

We think Sebastian is going to make a big name for himself with his soft makeup looks and amazing techniques.

Bretman Rock

Besides he fabulous makeup look, Bretmen offers comedy and truth to his 8.7 million followers.

Reuben De Maid

The youngest of them all, at 12 years-old, Reuben made his world-wide beauty debut on the Ellen Show.

Manny Gutierrez

Last but not least, Manny Mua, who gives amazing insight for beauty and personal expression.

