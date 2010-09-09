Making Waves With Infiniti You Curl.

I was blessed with a hearty head of hair. In order to get my hair to look decent, I have to put a ton of product in it and take my Chi to my locks.I don’t mind the straight hair, but sometimes a girl wants some waves, ya know?

I read about this curling machine in September’s InStyle. It was like a curling iron but without the clamp (my apologies; I completely forget what the brand was). I thought, “That’s cool. I can do without the clamp.”

Being the impulse shopper that I am, I decided to wander around the super-stocked CVS in my neighborhood and find something similar. I happened to stumble upon the Infiniti Conair You Curl.

It was just like a curling iron, but without the clamp. You wrapped your hair around the barrel and voila! Waves!

I had a wedding to attend, so I decided to take the You Curl out for a spin.

Here I am before, with straight hair:

And here is the finished product!

Back: