The Making of Lancome 29 St Honore: Behind the Scenes

We’re all waiting to get our hands on the Fall 2011 collection from Lancome, made by the mastermind Aaron de Mey, which will honor it’s iconic Paris boutique. In the behind the scenes video above you see models Daria Werbowy and Elettra Weidemann donning gorgeous red lips and sleek black liner to the utmost perfection. The entire line was inspired by ’40s femme fatale and the Parisian woman, which de Mey says is the most sophisticated in femininity.

With lipstick names such as Bang Bang Red, and a gorgeous cheek palette embossed with an image of the Eiffel Tower, you really can’t go wrong with this collection. Although it doesn’t hit stores until October 9, you can at least watch the above footage to imagine the gorgeous looks you can soon be recreating.