Making A Connection With Malin Akerman

I’ve told you guys before about how awkwardly star struck I get around celebrities. It’s not often that I get to meet stars in the flesh, but when I do I’m usually a train wreck of stuttering, blank smiles and awkward pauses. So needless to say when I learned I would be attending an event sponsored by Crest and hosted by the gorgeous Malin Akerman (of 27 Dresses, Watchmen and Couples Retreat fame), I was equal parts excited and nervous.

Fortunately my nervousness was unfounded as Malin was an absolute sweetheart. She made all of the editors and bloggers feel totally at ease. I had the good fortune of sitting across from her at our dinner table and she regaled us with tales of her Swedish background (that explains her gorgeous look!), growing up in Canada and her brush with sports glory (she’s a trained figure skater who almost made it to the Olympics).

Malin hosted the event to help spread the word about a fabulous contest that Crest Whitestrips Advanced Seal is running on their Facebook page. From now until Dec. 1, head to Crest Whitestrip’s fan page and share your story for what loved one you most want to connect with this holiday season and why. The winning entry will be given travel fare to make that connection come true! Head to the Crest Whitestrips Facebook page to enter the Holiday Connections Contest.

Malin was also there to share some of her holiday beauty and travel tips. Check out the video below to find out her holiday survival essentials as well as her fondest holiday memory. Isn’t she adorable (and isn’t that Yigal AzrouÃ«l dress to die for)? What’s your fondest holiday memory?

