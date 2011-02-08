StyleCaster
Joanna Hillman: Beauty Essentials

Rachel Adler
by
Joanna Hillman, Senior Fashion Market Editor at Harper’s Bazaar can be spotted on pretty much every street style blog there is. Known for her signature blonde hair and red lip, the trendsetter explained that her lipstick of choice was discovered a couple of years ago in London and she hasn’t looked back since. She does admit though, that the look is hard to maintain, and “I’ll put Carmex or one of those lip conditioners on at the end of the day because I wear matte lipstick and it gets so dry. So, sometimes it helps to invigorate the color if you put just a tiny bit of Carmex on it.”

Hillman also shared her top five beauty essentials with us above, and of course the lip color that she can’t live without.

"Well obviously my lipstick, Lady Danger by MAC...total signature." (M.A.C Lipstick in Lady Danger, 414.50, maccosmetics.com)

"Cle de Peau makeup, the light foundation, which I absolutely love. And people alwys comment "what are you wearing?" and I swear it has something to do with the transition to me using this makeup." (Cle de Peau Beaute Silky Creme Foundation, $120, barneys.com)

(Maybelline Great Lash Washable Mascara, $4.99, drugstore.com)

(Carmex Original Flavored Lip Balm, $3.99 for pack of 3, drugstore.com)

"I love the body cream from Santa Maria Novella. It's like a rose gardenia light cream that you don't even need to use perfume and you put it on after the shower and it's like luxurious and heavenly." (Santa Maria Novella Crema Fluida "Relax," $53, aedes.com)

