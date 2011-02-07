StyleCaster
Beauty Essentials: Marina Munoz

Rachel Adler
by
One of the coolest stylists we know, Marina Munoz, stopped by our studios for StyleCaster’s Most Stylish New Yorkers shoot – I mean, she may actually be one of the most captured ladies by a lens on the street. The Argentinian stylist combines her travels with her wardrobe, and claims that she’s “classic and boring” with her beauty look – but we beg to differ. She shared her beauty must-haves with us in the slideshow above.

Photo Courtesy of Joey D’Arco

1 of 10

"I have the Shu Uemura eyelash curler." (Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler, $19, shuuemura-usa.com)

"...my most important thing in the morning is to brush my eyebrows...I get such pleasure off of it. I use Maybelline clear mascara to keep them in place because they're very long and bushy." (Maybelline Great Lash Clear Mascara, $5.29, drugstore.com)

"...sometimes I will fill them in with brown eye pencil or a powder, depending on the motif." (Anastasia Brow Pen, $21, sephora.com)

(Caudalie Fleur de Vigne Fresh Energizing Fragrance, $30, sephora.com)

"I use Yves Saint Laurent number five the foundation." (Yves Saint Laurent Teint Resist, $55, sephora.com)

"I put red lips on at night or when I want to feel girly" (M.A.C Lipstick in Ruby Woo, $14.50, bloomingdales.com)

"Since Ruby Woo is like cake and doesn't come off, I use NARS as a base" (Nars Velvet Matte Lip Pencil, $24, sephora.com)

"There's a blue bottle from this Italian company, I forgot the name of it, but it's like Rose Water, I have that as a toner." (Manetti Roberts Acqua Distillata Alle Rose, $8.99, amazon.com)

"And in the summer I use Chloe, the typical one, that my boyfriend gave me." (Chloe Eau de Parfum Spray, $85, nordstrom.com)

"I do a retinol glycolic peel mask once a week." (Dr. Dennis Gross Extra Strength Alpha Beta® Peel, $85, sephora.com)

