Metallics All Around: Erin Fetherston & Altuzarra Fall 2011

There have been quite a few beauty trends popping up already this Fall 2011 season, and one of the most fun has been metallics. Not just your run-of-the-mill subtle dash of bronze on an eyelid though – we’re talking all out glitter. At Erin Fetherston, where the newly named “Erin” collection was debuted, Odile Gilbert for Catwalk by Tigi created a romantic braid that draped across the forehead threaded with gold and silver. The lead artist for M.A.C Cosmetics, Lottie, created an ethereal and dreamy look that was completed by flecks of glitter across the lids and underneath the eyes.

Just a few floors down at Milk Studios, the team at Altuzarra was busy creating equally stunning looks. Inspired by the Kate Moss and Johnny Depp era – a bit of a “punk rock meets sophisticate,” Tom Pecheux for M.A.C Cosmetics created an amazing extended cat eye with chrome at the inner corners. The hair, led by Paul Hanlon for Fekkai, only helped to strengthen the look as it was slicked back yet still had great texture. Enjoy the above slideshow for your backstage glimpse.

Photos Courtesy of Rachel Adler