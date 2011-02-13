Metallics All Around: Erin Fetherston & Altuzarra Fall 2011

There have been quite a few beauty trends popping up already this Fall 2011 season, and one of the most fun has been metallics. Not just your run-of-the-mill subtle dash of bronze on an eyelid though – we’re talking all out glitter. At Erin Fetherston, where the newly named “Erin” collection was debuted, Odile Gilbert for Catwalk by Tigi created a romantic braid that draped across the forehead threaded with gold and silver. The lead artist for M.A.C Cosmetics, Lottie, created an ethereal and dreamy look that was completed by flecks of glitter across the lids and underneath the eyes.
Just a few floors down at Milk Studios, the team at Altuzarra was busy creating equally stunning looks. Inspired by the Kate Moss and Johnny Depp era – a bit of a “punk rock meets sophisticate,” Tom Pecheux for M.A.C Cosmetics created an amazing extended cat eye with chrome at the inner corners. The hair, led by Paul Hanlon for Fekkai, only helped to strengthen the look as it was slicked back yet still had great texture. Enjoy the above slideshow for your backstage glimpse.
Photos Courtesy of Rachel Adler
For an "outerworldly" look at Erin Fetherston the artists gave the models luminous complexions with the help of moisturizer and a lot of highlighter.
The eyes were contoured with a mix of gray and brown cream shadow, and then glitter was added from the inner corner outwards and spread underneath.
A mixture of M.A.C Paint Sticks were applied to the lips for a pretty pink color. The artists blended Processed Magenta, Deep Purple, and White, adding a bit of Processed Magenta in the center of the lip for a "blossomed" look.
The final makeup look was soft and romantic.
For hair, Odile created large braids near the forehead and braided gold and silver thread throughout them.
The hair in the back of the head was then rolled up into itself for a very girly (very Erin) look.
At Altuzarra, Paul Hanlon created a look that was a "mixed oasis" with a touch of grunge. Sculpting the hair back with spray gels he formed each style to the model's face shape - resulting in the same slicked appearance from the front but a slightly different back for each girl.
There were also no pins involved in the final style - it was purely held up by product!
Tom Pecheux created a "sexy, feminine and powerful" makeup look at Altuzarra but made sure that the shape was not too agressive.
Pecheux drew out a dark shadow along the eye for a pointy cat eye and layered it with a shimmery metallic shadow.
He also gave the girls a stronger eyebrow and lined a metallic chrome shimmer along the inside corner of the eye.
Pecheux finished the look with a matte raspberry lipstick.