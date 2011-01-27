Beauty Essentials: Danielle Z.

Danielle Z. was one of the quintessential models of the 90s – appearing everywhere from Vogue Italia to Harper’s Bazaar to the most coveted of catwalks. The gothic beauty shared her product must-haves with us – and although she likes her goodies to be au natural, she definitely knows how to use them to get a gorgeous glow.

"Avalon Organics face cream because I have dry skin and my skin just eats cream, so I look for things that are really natural and that don't have the "dirty dozen" in it - so I love that face cream." (Avalon Organics Vitamin C Renewal Facial Cream, $20.99, CVS.com) "Sugar Perfume, if you consider that a beauty thing, I really like that." (Fresh Sugar Eau de Parfum, $32.00, sephora.com) "I also use Sage essential oils, I like that a lot. Any sort of natural smells are uplifting and make you feel beautiful instead of putting on a whole face of makeup." (Starwest Botanicals Sage Essential Oil, $59.58, starwest-botanicals.com) "Another thing is my brush, because my hair gets so knotty and tangly because there's so much and I brush it a couple times a day. I use a nice Mason Pearson brush." (Mason Pearson Boar Bristle Hairbrush, $170.00, drugstore.com) "I don't wear that much makeup, but I like Tarte's tinted lip balms." (Tarte 24.7 Natural Lip Sheer SPF 15, $16, sephora.com) "An eyebrow gel is essential for me because I have big eyebrows and they tend to fall down. I use Maybelline, one of the only companies that make a clear gel." (Maybelline Define-A-Brow Clear Mascara, $9.99, amazon.com)












