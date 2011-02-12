Angry Eyes And Colored Texture At Prabal Gurung FW 2011

Happy NYFW weekend everyone! Prabal Gurung started off this lovely Saturday (by lovely, I mean the temps have gone above 30 degrees), and we’ve seen no lull in the color trends just yet. Didier Malige led the hair team for Fekkai, and with inspiration from beggar girls he created a juxtaposition of texture and color in the hair.
Tom Pecheux, leading the team of artists for M.A.C Cosmetics created a “mean effect” with shadow on the eyes. Enjoy the behind-the-scenes slideshow above!
Photos Courtesy of Rachel Adler
Didier Malige intertwined brightly hued extensions into the hair of the model's at Prabal Gurung.
Malige was inspired by paintings of John Singer Sargent and Ms. Havisham (from "Charles Dickens") - a woman who was a little bit funky and a little bit crazy.
In the back, the hair was left slightly tousled, but not messy for a juxtaposition of textures.
Tom Pecheux drew upon Prabal's inspiration of a "dark side sort of a fatal attraction in someone" and created a "mean effect" for the makeup.
He created porcelain skin by buffing it with a puff, making the eyes the main focus.
For the eyes, Pecheux used Eternity Black shadow and started from the inside corner out (skipping the eyelids) to create a veil. He then used a nude lip color on the lids for a bit of texture.
Pecheux finished off the look with that same nude lip color on the lips.