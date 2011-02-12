Angry Eyes And Colored Texture At Prabal Gurung FW 2011

Happy NYFW weekend everyone! Prabal Gurung started off this lovely Saturday (by lovely, I mean the temps have gone above 30 degrees), and we’ve seen no lull in the color trends just yet. Didier Malige led the hair team for Fekkai, and with inspiration from beggar girls he created a juxtaposition of texture and color in the hair.

Tom Pecheux, leading the team of artists for M.A.C Cosmetics created a “mean effect” with shadow on the eyes. Enjoy the behind-the-scenes slideshow above!

Photos Courtesy of Rachel Adler