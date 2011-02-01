7 Questions You Should Be Asking At Your Beauty Counter

In most department stores, you have the option of a free makeup consultation (with a bit of guilt or pressure to buy a few products, but it really is free!). Many of us either avoid the women at the counters, or take advantage of the free makeup application, but not the consult that could come along with it. These ladies (and men) have tons of knowledge that we should be taking advantage of while getting all done up.

Realizing this, and the fact that we’re always overflowing with questions, we talked with NARS makeup artist Jenny Smith about 7 of our most commonly asked makeup qualms.



What