All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Hailey Bieber has worn Chanel foundation not once, not twice, but three times as of late. That much Chanel on the queen of glazed donut skin must mean this third formula is also a keeper. The one I’m talking about is Chanel’s N°1 De Chanel Revitalizing Foundation, which the model glowed in at the 2022 Met Gala.

Her makeup artist for the red carpet occasion, Nina Park, posted all of the deets for Hailey’s makeup look. Spoiler alert: It’s all Chanel. While celebs oftentimes have brand deals and partnerships with stars for such events, it’s still worthwhile to note Hailey’s love for the products.

At its core, the N°1 De Chanel Revitalizing Foundation illuminates, moisturizes, and protects. The buildable formula offers a luminous finish that is backed by moisturizing and softening ingredients, along with ingredients that help shield the complexion against environmental aggressors. In fact, the entire N°1 De Chanel line aims to lessen its environmental impact by using naturally-derived ingredients. Each product also comes in sustainable packaging.

Red camellia oil, per the brand, has revitalizing properties that aid in maintaining a healthy skin barrier. And if you have a balanced skin barrier, your skin should appear radiant, plump, smooth, and moisturized.

The best way to apply the foundation to get Hailey Bieber Met Gala-level results is by prepping your skin with a serum and moisturizer. Next, use your fingertips to tap a few drops of foundation all over your face. If you’re after a more precise application or simply aren’t a fan of getting your hands messy, reach for a foundation brush and gently dab the product onto your complexion.

With a 4.4-star overall rating, it’s no wonder why shoppers have such good things to say about it.

“Took my look to a whole new level. At age 81 it made my skin look younger, very smooth, illuminating, very moisturizing, and just plain sleek,” raved one reviewer.

“I absolutely love the No. 1 Chanel Revitalizing Foundation. It goes on so beautifully and gives your complexion a smooth and dewy glow. It’s very moisturizing also,” wrote another one.

The icing on the cake is definitely this third review: “Chanel Revitalizing Foundation is perfection in a bottle! It presents flawless coverage along with a dewy glow. It’s not greasy looking, but instead, it slightly shimmers giving the skin a youthful glowing appearance,” the shopper wrote. “It is easy to apply and spreads effortlessly. I am beyond thrilled with this Chanel product since it is also part of my ‘clean’ makeup regimen and highly supported by my dermatologist as well. Pure perfection!”

Tap this illuminating and moisturizing Chanel foundation onto your skin to get dewy skin that’s on par with Hailey’s. You can snag it at Chanel and Ulta for $75.

Keep scrolling to shop more of the chic beauty products Hailey donned at the 2022 Met Gala.

