This New Detailing Pencil Took My Eyebrows From Flat to Feathery in Seconds

There are several things I’ve done in my life that I regret, and over-tweezing in the 2000s is definitely one of them. When the tweezers and baby scissors came out, my brows knew they would be trimmed down faster than a tree to achieve that oh-so-coveted, angular, and thin shape. Luckily, in the 2010s, I made peace with my eyebrows thanks to Cara Delevingne’s bold and bushy look. Apart from a few quick clean-ups, I left my brows alone. However, there are still some parts of my eyebrows that just never grew back in *quite* as full. Because of this, I’m always on the hunt for new and improved pencils that can help me fill in those sparse areas. My latest try? Kosas’ Brow Pop Nano Ultra-Fine Detailing + Feathering Eyebrow Pencil.

First off, any brand backed by beauty powerhouses like Hailey Bieber and Kim Kardashian has to be putting out amazing products every 👏 single 👏 time. So when I went to try their new brow pencil, I expected expert levels of wizardry. Spoiler: I was not disappointed. If you’re looking for a clean, soft, natural, and feathery look, this eyebrow pencil is for you. While some eyebrow pencils fill in the sparse areas with creamy, buildable color, the Brow Nano Pop fills in space with precise, firm lines. Though “Ultra-Fine” is literally a part of the title, I did not expect the tip of the pencil to be so thin. The slim tip — which is comparable to the thickness of an earring post — really allows you to get in there and make realistic, hairlike strokes. As a bonus, the formula is super long-lasting, holding up to sweat with no smudging or transfer.

Though lots of beauty babes are still getting around to getting their hands on Kosas’ new-new as it just launched earlier this month, early shoppers are adoring their results. “Brow Pop Nano is a game-changer,” one reviewer writes, “Its precision is unmatched, allowing me to mimic the look of individual brow hairs with ease. Whether I’m filling in sparse areas or defining the arch, the fine tip grants me unparalleled control, resulting in brows that look genuinely natural.”

Another shopper raved about the feel of Brow Pop Nano, saying, “The formula is creamy and pigmented, but not too heavy or waxy. It lasts all day without smudging or fading…What more can you ask for?”

Now that you’ve heard it from me and from fellow beauty lovers, try Kosas’ Brow Pop Nano Ultra-Fine Detailing + Feathering Eyebrow Pencil today!