All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Vanderpump Rules breakout star Ariana Madix isn’t sitting at home worrying about what some guy did to her (even if they still technically live together). She’s out and about in Los Angeles and even hopped over to Fiji to be a guest host on Love Island USA. There’s no slowing her down. Madix also recently found time to create a limited-edition lipstick collab with Lip Lab, with all the shades inspired by her life.

“It’s a color for every mood,” the Bravo star told StyleCaster. “The really dark one [My Ride or Die], that’s for when I’m feeling really fierce. Whenever I’m feeling a little wild, that’s the one.” She went on to explain that she chose the deep-wine red shade, Something About Her, because she knew it would be a favorite of both hers and her fellow Vanderpump Rules star and business partner, Katie Maloney. The cool-toned nude pink hue is named Charlotte, after her dog, and the cool-toned mauve named Born Cool is just a much-needed color in Madix’s life.

Image: Lip Lab.

When it comes to her “revenge lip” color, the one that says a big “eff you” to anyone in your way, e chose Something About Her (named after her upcoming West Hollywood sandwich shop). “It’s the kind of color that boys don’t get,” she said. “It’s not for them. It’s for us. It’s for the girlies.” Paging Taylor Swift and her bold red lip.

Image: Lip Lab.

You can grab this color and the rest of her shades now online and at Lip Lab locations around the country. Or, you can customize your own revenge lip in the store by choosing your shad, the finish, (matte, satin, sheer, or balm), the flavor (vanilla, pomegranate, mango, or mint) and the name, which will be engraved just like Madix’s are.