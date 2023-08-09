All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Latte makeup. Blueberry milk nails. Glazed donut skin. We get it. The food and beverage named beauty trends are a bit…much. But they can also be really fun, no matter what you call them. To wit, Hailey Bieber posted her “strawberry makeup” tutorial to TikTok on Sunday and it already has 8.5 million views and more than 45,000 saves. Another trend is born.

The best part about this makeup trend is that its most important product you probably already have in your beauty kit: liquid or cream blush. The rest of the look is really just for fun. Here’s how Bieber does it. She prepped her skin with the Rhode Glazing Milk ($29 at Rhode) and Peptide Glazing Fluid ($29 at Rhode), her go-to combo. Then, she lightly contoured her face with Tom Ford’s Shade And Illuminate Cream Contour Duo ($90 at Sephora) before applying the smallest amount of concealer under her eyes and around any redness.

This is where the “strawberry” part comes in. Bieber applied two pink cream blushes, blending them together. “Can’t say where the cream blushes are from, wink wink,” Bieber said. Does that mean Rhode is expanding into makeup?! It seems like it! Since you obviously can’t get your hands on these blushes yet, we know Bieber loves Milk Makeup’s Bionic Liquid Blush ($24 at Sephora) and Saie Dew Blush ($25 at Saie). You can use any you have at home or grab one of these. The makeup founder then added a peach highlighter for extra glow.

For her eyes, Bieber applied bronzer to her lids to add dimension and brown liquid liner to create a small wing. She curled her lashes and applied the Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara ($32 at Sephora). Next, she dotted faux freckles onto her nose with a brown eyeliner pen — because strawberries have seeds, right?

For her lips, she used a mix of old favorites and secret products. She lined them first with her fave pencil, Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil ($22 at Sephora) in Wherever Walnut. As usual, she buffed the liner out with her fingers. But this time, she added the same secret blushes right to her pout. “And then I went in with the same two cream blushes that were on my cheeks, and used that for my lips,” she said. This could be a two-in-one product, people!

Another secret product came next: a new shade of her Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment ($16 at Rhode). Even with so many upcoming launches we can’t get our hands on, this is a pretty easy tutorial to recreate and one that’ll be so pretty right into fall and winter.