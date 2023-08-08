Shoppers Say This Mattifying Powder Is a “Life Saver” During the Summer

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Take it from a beauty editor: it’s essential to have a really, really good setting powder in your makeup kit — especially when summertime heat and humidity can ruin a makeup look before you’ve arrived at your destination. If excess shine (not the dewy, intentional kind) is not on your schedule, you need to try PÜR’s Skin Perfecting Powder Balancing Act Shine Control Powder ASAP.

This oil-production-controlling face powder with niacinamide and horse chestnut tree effortlessly keeps shine at bay without adding extra coverage or weight. Containing PÜR’s skin-perfecting Ceretin Complex and skin-nourishing Energy Complex (made from a combination of calming green tea, ginseng, and vitamin B), the formula easily and subtly blends into skin. The mosaic of neutral hues makes the powder suitable for all tones, and it can be used alone to mattify skin and blur the appearance of pores or with a foundation to set the look. Never feeling too cakey or heavy, Balancing Act gets the job done and is perfect for hot weather.

PÜR

Shoppers took to the internet to profess their PÜR love, calling this product a “life saver” and saying that it “stays put” all day long. “This is the best mattifying powder I have ever used,” one reviewer writes, “It does exactly what it says it will do without looking cakey as some other powders do. It helps to blur fine lines and smooth out the look of pores.” Another reviewer adds that they love that the product is “mess free” and doesn’t “get everywhere” as loose powder does.

Now, I consider shine-free skin to be priceless, but PÜR is selling it for literally just $26. This is a run-to-the-cart, not a walk-to-the-shop type of buy!