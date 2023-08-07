A TikToker Says She’s ‘Done Gatekeeping’ This $8 Volumizing Mascara

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

One of my favorite beauty TikTokers, @katiehub.org, never fails to fill her makeup try-ons with quick quips and her signature “the lashes are lashing” sign-off. Because she has tried countless mascaras, I know she’ll have great product recs. A recent one that caught my eye in my FYP is e.l.f. Cosmetics’ Big Mood Mascara .

The TikToker says, “I’m done gatekeeping this mascara ,” and after you see her results, you’ll understand why. Katie’s lashes are always lashing (she has been blessed with amazing eyelashes that anyone would be jealous of—especially me), but this smudge-proof mascara is different. It makes her lashes look so long, so lifted, so full, and so dramatic—all without appearing clumpy. From a follower’s perspective, I think this is the best they’ve looked as of late (and that’s saying a lot because you’ll pretty much never catch the content creator’s eyelashes looking anything but gorgeous).

But enough of me fan-girling over someone else’s lashes. What makes this metallic purple tube so effective is its unique hourglass-shaped wand that separates, defines, lengthens, and lifts your hairs to perfection. Additionally, the long-wearing formula contains jojoba oil, which is a natural moisturizer and conditioner for hair, per this study. It also protects hair, promotes growth, and improves breakage resistance, according to this other study. Knowing these facts, it’s easy to see how the Big Mood Mascara makes Katie’s lashes look extra flawless.

The other major talking point here is that the formula costs a mere $8 on Amazon (a pack of two costs $16), Ulta, and Target. Any mascara that’s under $10 is a no-brainer.

If you need more proof of this mascara’s magical abilities, take it from shoppers who have also tried the product themselves. There might not be any reviews on the product’s Amazon page yet, but there are plent of glowing ones on Ulta.

“My go-to mascara! Nothing makes my lashes long and thick like this does,” one shopper raved.

“I love how this mascara really defines and lashes and makes them stand out. My favorite part about this is the applicator shape. It’s an hourglass, and I find that it really makes your lashes look a lot better,” another five-star reviewer wrote.

Perhaps the most impressive of them all, this comment says, “This mascara was so good that it left me speechless. I’ve used many expensive mascaras but nothing looked this good on my lashes. I hate wearing fake lashes and this one just replaced it. Made my lashes so long and beautiful that I looked like I was wearing a fake lash.”

Don’t let me stop there: After eight hours of wear, 97 percent of users saw bigger and bolder lashes, 94 percent saw lifted lashes, and 100 percent saw a lengthening effect. If that doesn’t get you chomping at the bit to stock up on this purple tube, I don’t know what will.

There’s nothing left to do than to head over to Amazon and order a two-pack for $16. The mascara comes in Black, Pitch Black, Deep Brown, Deep Green, Bold Blue, and Waterproof, so take your pick!