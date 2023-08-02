All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

I’m embarrassed to admit this, but I haven’t cleaned my makeup brushes in a very long time. I won’t expose myself by specifying exactly how long; just know it’s bad (and probably unhygienic at this point). I usually rinse them with a face cleanser and water until leftover makeup stops bleeding into the sink, but I know there’s a better way to do it. If I had just taken a quick glance at Amazon’s offerings, I would’ve immediately found EcoTools’ Makeup Brush and Sponge Shampoo .

How could I miss it?! It’s the No. 1 best-seller in its category, has an impressive 4.6-star overall rating, has earned over 40,000 perfect five-star ratings, and is on sale. I think—no, I know—I’ve officially found what’s been missing all along from my medicine cabinet.

This cleaner works fast to remove makeup, dirt, and oil from your brushes and sponges. Instead of containing harsh chemicals that could irritate your skin, the formula packs in plant-based ingredients, while parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and petroleum-based ingredients are nowhere to be found. It’s also hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, and safe for sensitive skin.

This eco-friendly makeup cleaner only requires warm water to get all the gunk out of your brushes. Simply wet your tool (it can be a brush or sponge) with warm water, apply a small amount of cleaner, rinse, and lay flat to dry.

How often should you be cleaning your makeup brushes? Well, EcoTools advises using the brush shampoo on a weekly basis to extend the shelf life of your tools.

The Makeup Brush and Sponge Shampoo is in my Amazon cart as we speak and I very much look forward to putting it to the test on my extremely dirty brushes. In the meantime, here are some shopper reviews that tout this product’s ability to clean makeup brushes and sponges so well.

One reviewer who says it “cleans like magic ,” wrote, “Despite the great reviews for this product and the hyping on social media, I wasn’t expecting much. But my mind is blown at well this soap works. I have tried all kinds of soap (Beauty Blender soap, Ivory bar soap, MAC brush cleaner, Dawn dish soap, etc). I am very thorough but could never get my sponges or brushes completely clean. But a little soak in a small bowl with this Eco soap, and the makeup comes right out. A little rubbing and squeezing is all it takes. I’m a convert. Will be repurchasing!”

“I had been using liquid soap and water to clean my brushes and sponges and not having much luck in getting them really clean. After one use of this product, I noticed a marked difference,” raved another happy shopper. “My white bristles were white again! I honestly can’t tell for sure about the sponges as they are colored, but I am going to assume they are cleaner because of the differences in my brushes. Easy to use: wet, shampoo, rinse and lay flat to dry.”

This case is closed; there’s absolutely nothing else I need to know about this genius product. I need it ASAP, and I have a feeling my skin will look all the better for it. Join me in scooping up this top-rated makeup brush cleaner for $7 at Amazon .